GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — On Saturday afternoon, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified the body of the man pulled from Lake Lanier following a chase and shootout Friday evening as 26-year-old John James Monahan Jr., of Ellabell, Ga.

Ellabell is about 25 miles west of Savannah.

According to police, Monahan was involved in a traffic accident on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard at Shadburn Ferry Road in Gwinnett County at about 4 p.m.

Police said that after the wreck, Monahan ran off on foot, carrying a rifle. They said that when responding officers tried to catch up with him, Monahan opened fire on them.

RELATED: Gwinnett accident, chase ends in shootout between police and sinking car in Lake Lanier

Investigators said he carjacked another vehicle, leading to another vehicular pursuit. They said Monahan took the vehicle through Shoal Creek Park before driving into Lake Lanier.

"Once he drove into the lake, the male began firing at police officers from the area of the sinking vehicle," police wrote in a statement on Friday.

In a hail of gunfire, a police car was struck several times, however, no officers were hurt. Officers did return fire on Monahan as the car sank.

Investigators said Monahan's body was pulled from the lake Friday night.

According to police, the passengers in the other vehicle in the original accident only suffered minor injuries.

With the officer-involved aspect of the shooting, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation.

An autopsy of Monahan is planned for Monday.

