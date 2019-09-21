GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A 21-year-old Oakwood, Ga., man was killed by police officers Friday evening after he refused their commands to drop a weapon, according to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation report.

A report released by the GBI Saturday morning said that just before 5 p.m., Gainesville 911 received a call that said a man, later identified as Adam Paul English was waving a gun and walking around in the area of Northeast Georgia Physicians Group Surgical Associates in the 1000 block of Jesse Jewell Parkway in Gainesville.

This is located near the Northeast Georgia Medical Center.

The report said that multiple Gainesville Police officers responded to the location and confronted English. He was given verbal commands by the officers to drop the weapon, but he did not comply with those commands.

According to the report, English was shot multiple times by two Gainesville police officers.

RELATED: 1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Gainesville

Officers on the scene immediately rendered aid to English. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The GBI report said that a gun was located at the scene.

An initial report indicated that Gainesville police officers had been injured during the incident, though according to the GBI, no officers were injured during the incident.

An autopsy of English will be conducted by the GBI Medical Examiner's Office.

Once the GBI completes its independent investigation of the incident, it will be turned over to the Northeastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office for its review.

According to a GBI spokesperson, this marks the 61st officer-involved shooting the agency has been asked to investigate since the beginning of 2019.

MORE HEADLINES |

2 dead, 8 injured in South Carolina night club shooting

One man seriously injured after wreck, rescue in Paulding County

Blood pressure medication recall for cancer risk expanded

Covington man arrested, booked in shooting that killed Mandeville officer