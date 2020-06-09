Georgia man sentenced for stealing checks from mail after Hurricane Michael

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — A Georgia man has been sentenced to one year and nine months in federal prison for stealing checks from the mail in the Florida Panhandle as the area was still recovering from Hurricane Michael.
Court records show 45-year-old Michaelo Moore was sentenced Tuesday in Panama City federal court. He pleaded guilty in June to conspiracy to commit mail theft and mail theft.
Panama City police arrested Moore in February 2019 after receiving reports that he had attempted to recruit members of the city’s transient population to help him cash fraudulent checks.
Records show another man, 43-year-old Maurice Senior, was sentenced in April to 10 months in prison for his part in the scheme.
RELATED: Florida relaunches Hurricane Michael Recovery Loan Program to help those impacted by 2018 storm
