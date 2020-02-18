ATLANTA — When you enter Georgia, you're greeted by signs that say "We're Glad Georgia's on Your Mind."

That's possibly because you're apparently on ours.

According to a WalletHub survey of the "most sinful" states in America, among vices that include greed, anger and excesses, Georgia tops everyone in... jealousy.

The survey ranked Georgia the fifth-most "sinful" state overall, buoyed by a sixth-place ranking in "lust" and top-15 showings in the "vanity" (11th), "laziness" (12th) and "anger & hatred" (14th) categories.

In better news, we're one of the least greedy states - the survey placed us way down at 45th.

Take the Peach State's apparent jealousy with a grain of salt, though - WalletHub says its methodology for that category ranked just three things: thefts per capita, identity-theft complaints per capita and fraud & other complaints per capita.

In other words, it's not exactly a scientific accounting of how many Georgians are stalking their exes on social media.

The "anger & hatred" category was probably the most robustly-surveyed: It took into account things such as bullying rate, hate-crime incidents per capita, share of maltreated adults and children, share of internet comments that are hostile and road rage incidents.

"Lust" included measurements like Google searches for "XXX entertainment," "vanity" weighed beauty salons per capita, and "laziness" included share of adults not exercising.

If you were curious about the most sinful state, it'll probably come as no surprise: Nevada, home to the "Sin City" itself, Las Vegas.

