Georgia official accused of faking pregnancies pleads guilty to identity fraud

Prosecutors say the former state employee took maternity leave, but was never really pregnant

ATLANTA — Editor's note: Video in this story is from prior coverage of the case.

The former director of external affairs for the Georgia Vocational Rehabilitation Agency pleaded guilty Monday to identity fraud and three counts of making false statements.

According to a news release from Attorney General Chris Carr, a judge accepted Robin Folsom's plea Monday.

She will now spend the next five years on probation, which could be cut down to three years under the First Offender Act. She must pay more than $12,000 in restitution and complete 40 hours of community service.

Those charges stem from a bizarre incident where she requested, and was granted, maternity leave for children who didn’t exist in May 2021.

Investigators say Folsom created a fake identity for the alleged father of her children and shared it with the state to request maternity leave.

During an interview with the Office of the State Inspector General, she falsely said the man was real. She was granted 265 hours of leave.

Investigators say that in March 2021, a co-worker saw the lower portion of Folsom's stomach "come away" from her body and believed she had been wearing a fake-pregnancy stomach.

Investigators learned that the State Office of Vital Records did not have any birth certificates listing the woman as a mother. After reviewing medical and insurance records, investigators found no indication that she had ever delivered a child.

She resigned in October 2021, shortly after an interview with state investigators.