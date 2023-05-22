2-year-old Florida girl dies after parents left her in car outside of home for about 14 hours

The parents of the child were arrested and charged with child neglect, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. — A 2-year-old girl is dead after authorities say her parents left her in a car outside for about 14 hours Sunday afternoon in Holmes County.

The parents of the child -- Christopher McLean, 32, and Kathreen Adams, 23 -- were arrested and charged with child neglect, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The death of the girl occurred in the Prosperity community when she was left in a car outside of the home while McLean and Adams were inside, the Holmes County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

At about 3:43 p.m., deputies reportedly arrived at the home a couple of minutes after receiving a call about the incident and began lifesaving measures on her. She was pronounced dead by emergency officials at the scene.

"Don't do drugs. I honestly believe methamphetamine, drugs are the culprit behind this death," Holmes County Sheriff John Tate said during a news conference. "That's what happens when you use drugs, you lose a sense of what's going on in reality and this kind of stuff happens.

"Probably if they weren't on drugs, we probably wouldn't be here today."

Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found inside the home when it was searched, the sheriff's office says.