'He was up next' | GSU assistant football coach mourns the loss of nephew who was killed in Alabama shooting

The shooting happened at a Sweet 16 party in Dadeville, Alabama on Saturday.

ATLANTA — A Georgia State University assistant coach is now mourning the loss of his nephew after he was killed in a shooting at an Alabama birthday party.

Antreal Allen said his nephew, Philstavious "Phil" Dowdell, "was up next." Phil was lined up to play football at Jacksonville State University which is east of Birmingham.

The shooting happened Saturday at a dance studio in Dadeville, Alabama. Phil's sister, Alexis, was celebrating her 16th birthday when the shots were fired.

Alexis held her 18-year-old brother's hand after he was shot trying to get him to stay with her. She described the moments Monday to the Associated Press.

Three other people were killed in the shooting. At least 31 others were injured.

Allen said that Phil was "super excited to go play football at the next level." The teen was set to become a second generation college student who was next in line to make their family proud.

Allen posted photos of him and Phil on Twitter following the deadly shooting.

Much of the early public attention focused on Phil Dowdell, because he was a star football player in a state where high school football rules Friday nights in the fall.

“He had a lot of the younger generation looking up to him. He tried to lead by example,” Allen said.

State officials have not released any more information on the shooting at this time.

Law enforcement in Alabama said only shell casings from handguns had been found. No one has been arrested at this time, according to officials.