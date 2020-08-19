'I'm at the fridge again' | Atlanta woman goes viral with relatable song about quarantine snacking

KD French caught herself going to the fridge a little too often which inspired a hilarious song people are sharing on Facebook.

ATLANTA — Those of you working from home will mostly likely be able to relate to this Atlanta woman.

“I'm at the fridge again! Lord, have mercy, the fridge again,” she sings. “What about the chicken, mashed potatoes, them collard greens? How about them beans? Oh, some fruit!”

Y’all! Come get ha!!! At least making this song kept me from the fridge for about an hour!! 🤣😂 Jumping jacks, sit ups, and running are in my future!! I can see it... but not today!!! I need to #fastandpray #thefridge #ineedfood #ineedsnacks #atleastithinkido #holdmeback #itsjustwednesday #iwillgetthroughthis Posted by KD French Fans on Wednesday, August 12, 2020