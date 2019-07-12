PENSACOLA, Fla. — A man whose dream came true to enroll in the United States Naval Academy to serve his country reportedly was among three people killed in the shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola.

Joshua Kaleb Watson, a 2014 graduate of Enterprise High School in Alabama, died in the Friday shooting, according to WTVY-TV.

He served as squad captain of the school's rifle team and joined the school's Army Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps, National Honor Society and the French Honor Society.

Watson dreamed of attending the Naval Academy, the station reports, and he did just that -- even being named to the Commandant's and Dean's Lists.

Joshua Watson

Enterprise High School, Facebook

WDHN-TV reports, citing family, Watson was shot several times but was able to escape the shooter, telling first responders where to go. He was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The family says he died a hero, WDHN says.

Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, an aviation student from Saudi Arabia, is identified as the shooter, CBS News' national security correspondent David Martin reports. The shooter opened fire with a handgun in a classroom building, killing three people and injuring 12 more.

RELATED: 3 killed, 12 wounded after aviation student from Saudi Arabia opened fire at Naval Air Station Pensacola

RELATED: Gov. DeSantis orders flags at half-staff following Naval Air Station Pensacola shooting

Enterprise High School Words cannot describe the feeling of pain and sadness we feel in lea... rning of the tragic death of EHS graduate Josh Watson. Josh was an incredible young man with an incredibly bright future. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Watson family and other families dealing with this horrible act of violence.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter