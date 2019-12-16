BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Evidence shows that two people charged in the death of an Alabama toddler blamed each other for harming the girl.

News outlets report that a police investigator testified Friday during a preliminary hearing about statements made by the two suspects.

Patrick Stallworth and girlfriend Derick Irisha Brown are charged with capital murder for the death of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney. She disappeared from a Birmingham housing project. Her body was found 10 days later in a dumpster.

The detective says Brown told police she saw Stallworth sexually assault the child, and Stallworth said he saw Brown put her hand over the child's nose and mouth.

