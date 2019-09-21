LANCASTER, S.C. — Two people have died and eight others were shot during a shooting at a crowded night club in Lancaster, South Carolina, according to the sheriff's office.

"This was a violent incident of huge magnitude that was witnessed by lots of people,” said Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile"

Around 2:45 a.m., shots were fired inside Old Skool Sports Bar & Grill, officials said. Investigators believe the shooting happened because of a long-standing disagreement between individuals.

"I don't think most of these people were intended victims," Faile said. "A lot of them were at the wrong place at the wrong time."

Investigators have determined a person of interest but have not yet announced any arrests.

"We need to talk with everybody who was at the club when the shooting happened, and I encourage those witnesses to contact us immediately so those responsible for these deaths and injuries can be taken into custody," Faile said.

The two individuals who died have been identified as 39-year-old Henry Lee Colvin, from Rock Hill, SC, and 38-year-old Aaron Harris from Kershaw, SC.

A total of eight others were shot and hospitalized. Four were flown to Atrium Health's Carolina Medical Center in Charlotte. Their conditions were not known. The other four were being treated at a local hospital in Lancaster.

“This event is very tragic and will affect all involved, for years to come," said Lancaster Count Coroner Karla Deese. "The sheer magnitude of injury is like none I have seen in my 14 years with the Coroner’s Office”

Investigators have obtained search warrants for the club and any vehicles in the parking lot.

Investigators have not disclosed the number of possible shooters.

Earlier this year, the sheriff's office responded to two other calls related to possible shootings at the club, according to Faile.

The club is located at 1384 Old Charlotte Road in the Twin Pines area of Lancaster. Lancaster is about 45 miles south of Charlotte, North Carolina.

A eleventh victim was treated and released at a local medical facility for injuries received in a fall as that victim fled the club.

The Lancaster Police Department and the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division is assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers in one of the following ways: dial 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), log onto www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click on the “Submit a Tip” tab.

