Man dies after jumping out of Lyft on I-95 in Florida

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. — A 48-year-old man has died after jumping out of a car window and being struck by another car on Interstate 95 in South Florida.
The Florida Highway Patrol says the man climbed out of the window of a Lyft vehicle traveling south on I-95, just south of Hallandale Beach Blvd.
In a statement, the agency said the man was hit at about 8:15 p.m. Sunday by a sedan whose driver did not stop. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
What other people are reading right now:
- Hurricane season peaks this week, 2 tropical cyclones on the map
- Man struck by lightning near Davis Islands
- Hey, what about that second stimulus check? It’s looking less likely as lawmakers return to work
- Detectives: Man dies after breaking free from police, jumping in water while handcuffed
- After jogger detained for fitting burglar description, Florida sheriff offers him a job
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter