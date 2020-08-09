x
Man dies after jumping out of Lyft on I-95 in Florida

It's unclear why he hopped out.
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. — A 48-year-old man has died after jumping out of a car window and being struck by another car on Interstate 95 in South Florida.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the man climbed out of the window of a Lyft vehicle traveling south on I-95, just south of Hallandale Beach Blvd.

In a statement, the agency said the man was hit at about 8:15 p.m. Sunday by a sedan whose driver did not stop. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died. 

