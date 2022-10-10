Man accused of causing chaos on plane while high on magic mushrooms

The man later admitted to FBI that he took magic mushrooms at the Miami International Airport before getting on the plane.

MIAMI — Flyers were left with quite a memory after a flight from Miami to Washington's Dulles International Airport last Tuesday took a turn for the worse.

According to Local 10 News, federal prosecutors report a passenger attacked crew members while high on magic mushrooms. An affidavit reportedly claims about an hour into the United Airlines flight, Cherruy Sevilla started showing "disturbing" and "uncontrolled" behavior.

While the plane was up in the sky, prosecutors say Sevilla "broke a piece off a locked lavatory door, opening the door while another passenger was inside," the media outlet reports.

NBC News says he reportedly started to wander around the plane, running up and down the aisle, clapping loudly near the cockpit and yelling obscenities. Sevilla allegedly got into other passengers' faces, smiled and stared at them.

The situation started to get physical when the man refused to take his seat when asked by the flight attendants — lying on the floor instead, NBC News reports.

Getting up from the floor, FBI Special Agent Daniel Markley wrote that Sevilla twisted a flight attendant's breast after she asked him to sit in his seat, Local 10 News explains. Other flight attendants along with passengers and authorities reportedly had to subdue him.

Eventually, Sevilla was handcuffed for the rest of the flight.

Once the plane was landed, NBC News says law enforcement was at the airport ready to arrest him.

“We’d like to thank our crew for handling this difficult situation with professionalism,” United Airlines in a statement to NBC News. “We also followed up with our crew members to make sure they were OK.”

Sevilla reportedly later admitted to the FBI that he took magic mushrooms at the Miami International Airport before getting on the plane.