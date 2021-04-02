Police: Man caught with 22 pounds of meth in backpack at Florida airport

Police say it was one of the largest drug busts in recent history at the busy Orlando airport.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Authorities say a 46-year-old California man faces drug trafficking charges after TSA agents at Orlando International Airport caught him trying to board a plane with 22 pounds of crystal meth.

Eli Priestly Brown was arrested Jan. 22. Police say it was one of the largest drug busts in recent history at the busy Orlando airport.

Brown was about to board a plane when an agent conducted a random search and found the crystal-like substance. According to the Orlando Sentinel, an affidavit said the meth is worth more than $500,000 and Brown was also found with $900 cash on him.

He told agents he got the bag from a man at Los Angeles International Airport. According to WESH, police say Brown told them he fell asleep at his gate and when he woke up the backpack was next to him. Brown was flying to Louisville, Kentucky, with a stopover in Orlando.