PINE KNOLL SHORES, North Carolina — One man is dead and three children are in the hospital after a water rescue Sunday in Pine Knoll Shores.

Pine Knoll Shores officials say the incident happened at the Memorial Park beach access.

According to CBS affiliate WNCT, just after 3 p.m., emergency crews conducted a water rescue.

Man Dies After Getting Caught in Rip Current at Outer Banks Beach

The man was found by Atlantic Beach lifeguards on jet skis but died from his injuries.

The three children were saved from the water with the help of floatation devices provided by beachgoers.

Hurricane Florence Effect: NC Coastline Changed After Florence Leading To Stronger Rip Currents, Professor Says

The children are listed in good condition.

The family is asking that the name of the man who died not be released.

According to officials, Red flags were flying at Pine Knoll Shores on Sunday.

Earlier this week, police announced they were increasing patrols along the beach at Pine Knoll Shores.

Officials say red signs have also been placed in various parts of town. The signs show what beach access location visitors are at.

"Many times they don't know where they're at on the beach which makes it difficult for our responders but if they call 911 and say we're at beach access B, and we need help, we know right where to go and get there faster," said Pine Knoll Shores Police Chief Ryan Thompson.

RELATED: New List Of NC Beaches With Lifeguard Stations

Thompson also added there are no lifeguards on duty in Pine Knoll Shore beaches. Stating that beachgoers swim at their own discretion and should carry a floatation device.

Other stories to check out:

Cape Hatteras National Seashore Adds Lifeguard Services

Ocracoke Beach Named 2nd Best in America

Nags Head Warning People to Avoid Giant Holes

Pool Season Is Here. But First, Do You and Your Children Know How to Swim?

Man Who Was One of 3 Rescued From Emerald Isle Surf Dies

'Cherish the Ones You Love' NC Mom Remembers 5-Year-Old Son, Boyfriend Who Died After Being Caught in Rip Current