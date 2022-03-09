Florida man accused of stalking 6-year-old girl, threatening to 'turn her into a woman'

Multiple people have reported he harassed his neighbors and their children, taking photos of them as he drove by. He even drove to the 6-year-old's grandma's house.
DELTONA, Fla. — A central Florida man was charged with aggravated stalking of a 6-year-old girl after multiple reports from the girl's father and neighbors showed a "long pattern of his harassing behavior toward her and others," the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.
According to the sheriff's office, 55-year-old Mark Greenburg of Deltona was arrested Saturday after detectives got a warrant for his arrest.
Over the past eight months, nearly a dozen people have reported and complained about his behavior, including at least 11 "incidents" that were reported to the sheriff's office, the agency said.
Greenburg reportedly harassed his neighbors by yelling at them and their children using a megaphone and recording kids on his phone as he drove past houses, detectives said.
But these complaints all culminated Friday evening when a father told deputies Greenburg had walked to the end of his driveway and made "unusual" comments to his 6-year-old daughter as she was playing outside, the sheriff's office said.
Greenburg allegedly told the girl he was going to make her "famous" and "turn [her] into a woman" or "big girl," a release stated. Deputies said several people gave similar accounts of Greenburg's exchange with the little girl, including that he was going to pick her up and take her to Disney World.
Deputies said the 6-year-old's father told them Greenburg's words and previous encounters with him have made his daughter afraid to go outside in the neighborhood. And, Greenburg's comments were getting worse and happening more often.
The agency said Greenburg was reportedly seen parked outside the 6-year-old's grandmother's house last Thursday and Friday when she was visiting and took pictures. But, deputies said Greenburg has never been invited to the grandmother's house or should even know where she lives, leading the family to believe Greenburg followed someone there.
Deputies said they tried to talk to Greenburg Friday evening, but he didn't want to answer the door and said he would speak to them another day.
The sheriff's office said it got a warrant for Greenburg's arrest Saturday and he was taken into custody without incident.
