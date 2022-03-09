Florida man accused of stalking 6-year-old girl, threatening to 'turn her into a woman'

DEPUTIES ARREST DELTONA MAN ACCUSED OF AGGRAVATED STALKING OF 6-YEAR-OLD GIRL A Deltona man is charged with aggravated stalking of a 6-year-old girl after her father and neighbors reported a long pattern of his harassing behavior toward her and others. Mark Greenburg, 55 (DOB 3/13/1967) of Fayson Circle in Deltona, was taken into custody Saturday afternoon after detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest. The arrest followed a series of complaints from close to a dozen witnesses who have reported his behavior, including at least 11 incidents reported to the Sheriff’s Office over the past 8 months. Those reports involved Greenburg harassing neighbors, yelling at them and their kids using a megaphone, and driving past houses while recording children on his phone. Deputies responded to Greenburg’s neighborhood Friday evening after a father reported Greenburg walked to the end of his driveway and made several unusual comments to his 6-year-old daughter while she was playing outside. The comments included words to the effect of “I’m going to make you famous” and “I’m going to turn you into a woman” or a “big girl.” Several witnesses gave similar accounts of Greenburg’s comments to the child, including that he was going to pick her up and take her to Disney World. The father told deputies this and prior incidents have made his daughter afraid to go outside in the neighborhood. He said Greenburg’s comments have been getting progressively worse and more frequent. The 6-year-old often visits her grandmother’s house in another neighborhood, where it was reported Greenburg parked outside Thursday and Friday and took pictures. Because he’s never been invited there and had no reason to know where she lives, the family believed Greenburg followed someone there. Deputies attempted to speak to Greenburg Friday evening, but he refused to answer the door and said he would talk another day. After obtaining a warrant, deputies with the Deltona Crime Suppression Team returned Saturday and arrested Greenburg without incident. He was transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail, where he remained in custody as of this writing on $5,000 bond.