Video shows back of MARTA bus scorched after fire

MARTA Police said no patrons were on the bus.

ATLANTA — A MARTA bus caught fire in Atlanta's Lindbergh area Wednesday afternoon, according to MARTA Police.

Officers said the flames were reported at approximately 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Sidney Marcus Boulevard NE and Piedmont Road NE.

Video from someone in the area shows the bus in flames as crews worked to extinguish it.

Other video of the aftermath shows the back of the bus was completely scorched. Thankfully, no patrons were on the bus at the time.

At this time, there is no further information on how the fire started.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.