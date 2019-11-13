SAVANNAH, Ga. — Authorities have issued a Mattie's Call on behalf of the Chatham County Police Department for a man who disappeared just before midnight.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, Ghanshyambhai T. Patel was last seen at a Motel 6 off Fort Argyle Road in Savannah around 11 p.m.

Authorities said the 71-year-old suffers from Parkinson's disease.

Patel is described as 5'8" tall, and weighs 170 lbs. He has black eyes, gray hair. He was last seen wearing black pants, a short-sleeve button shirt, tan jacket and brown slippers.

If anyone has information on where he may be or spots Patel, they're asked to contact the Chatham County Police Department at 912-675-2949.

MORE 11ALIVE HEADLINES

At the last minute, eyewitness says death row inmate likely wasn't the shooter

Colin Kaepernick to hold private workout in Atlanta this weekend, reports say

Documents reveal how Alexis Crawford was strangled to death