ATLANTA — The family of a murder victim learned, Saturday, that her killer will remain in prison.

11Alive has followed the story of 19-year-old Emory University student Shannon Melendi for more than 25 years.

Butch Hinton, who kidnapped, raped and murdered 19-year-old Emory University sophomore Shannon Melendi in 1994 has just been denied parole.

Hinton was sentenced to life in prison but he comes up for parole every seven to eight years. And when that chance at parole came up this time, they once again found themselves fighting to keep a convicted murder behind bars.

Shannon's family and friends flooded the parole board with letters and tens of thousands of signatures on a petition opposing parole for Hinton.

On Saturday, the family received a letter from the parole board. He will stay in prison.

But Hinton will be eligible again at the board's discretion. Shannon's parents, Yvonne and Luis Melendi said they are grateful for the decision not to release Hinton.

"Thank God, and thank the paroles board," her parents said. And thank those who have stood with us in this forever fight."

"We are so very grateful for the support from the community, for helping us continue to fight for justice for Shannon." Monique Melendi, Shannon's sister, said.

Her mother said the decision means they can finally breathe.

"And we'll be able to breathe for another seven or eight years," she said.

That's when they will once again start take up their fight to keep Hinton in Prison.

