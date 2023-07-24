Authorities said Director Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez is recovering following surgery at a Tampa-area hospital.

TAMPA, Fla. — The director of the Miami-Dade Police Department is recovering at a Tampa hospital after shooting himself Sunday on the side of Interstate 75, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

Tampa police said Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez, 52, was at the Marriott Waterside in Tampa for a law enforcement conference over the weekend. Officers arrived at the hotel just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday after receiving reports that a man had pointed a gun at himself outside.

Police were directed to the 12th floor where they saw a woman exit a room followed by Ramirez, according to Tampa police.

Ramirez reportedly told officers he had been involved in an argument with the woman but had not displayed a firearm. He also said he had no intention to harm himself or others, according to police. The woman corroborated the story and shared that she did not have concerns about her safety.

No arrests were made when Ramirez and the woman were talking to officers, FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass said during a news conference Monday afternoon at the agency's Tampa Bay Regional Operations Center.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office confirmed with 10 Tampa Bay that following the argument, Ramirez shot himself on the side of I-75 with his wife. The police director was "critically injured" and taken to a Tampa hospital for surgery after he suffered serious injuries, Miami-Dade police said.

Nobody else was injured.

“We have been advised by local law enforcement agencies that our Director, Alfredo ‘Freddy’ Ramirez, has suffered a critical injury in the Tampa area. We understand he is currently undergoing surgery," a statement from the Miami-Dade Police Department read earlier. “We ask you to please keep him in your prayers.”

Ramirez is a 27-year veteran of the Miami-Dade police agency. In May, he announced his intention to seek election for the newly-created role of sheriff in 2024, signaling his desire to remain the leading law enforcement official.

"Law enforcement is a demanding and stressful career and occupation, and Director Ramierez has dedicated nearly 30 years of his life to public service and keeping the citizens of Miami-Dade safe," Glass said. "Today is a tragic day in Florida and the law enforcement communities stand with Director Ramirez and his family during this difficult time as we pray for his full recovery."

In a tweet, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said it was investigating the incident along with the Florida Highway Patrol.