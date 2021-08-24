Police: Florida mother stabs husband, daughter, self; baby found dead

Police say the 38-year-old mother, who they did not identify, is facing “very serious criminal charges.”

MIAMI — A Florida mother stabbed her husband and teenage daughter before turning the knife on herself Monday night, according to police.

Officers also reportedly found the mother's 15-month-old daughter in the home with critical injuries. Police say she died a short time later at a hospital but did not say how she was injured.

Just before 9:00 p.m. on Aug. 23, police were called to the home near Miami and found the man on the front lawn and the 16-year-old daughter at a neighbor’s house.

Police told the Miami Herald that the 38-year-old mother came out of the home with what appeared to be “self-inflicted stab wounds."

The newspaper also reports that the couple’s four other children, all under the age of 11, ran out of the house and were not harmed.

Police say the mother, who they did not identify, is facing “very serious criminal charges.” The husband and teenage daughter were flown to a trauma center for treatment, but the extent of their injuries is not clear.