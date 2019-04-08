NEW ELLENTON, S.C. — Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing Aiken County teen.

New Ellenton police say Madison Chelsea Ann Martin was last seen around 6 p.m. on Friday, August 2, at her home on Hillcrest Drive in New Ellenton.

Martin stands 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds, according to police.

If you see Martin or have any information as to her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the New Ellenton Police Department at (803) 652-7770 or (803) 648-6811.

Madison Chelsea Ann Martin

New Ellenton Police Department