WALHALLA, S.C. — The S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) canceled an Endangered Person Advisory Thursday morning for a missing Upstate man after he was located safe.

Walhalla police say Robert Stevens was last seen at Walhalla Garden Apartment Complex around 3 p.m. on Wednesday. He was found Thursday morning.

No additional details on his discovery or where he may have been were given by law enforcement.

Police thought Stevens may have been headed toward Umatilla, Florida, via I-85 or I-75.