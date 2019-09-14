JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — A post by an east Georgia sheriff's office on Sept. 14 said Danny Lamar Cash was missing. And, at the time, that was technically true.

Now, he's been found - and arrested.

It turns out, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, that Cash was actually wanted in Athens for escaping from the Athens-Clarke County Diversion Center. That revelation was shared on Saturday - the same day he was apprehended, according to an update from the sheriff's office.

A day before that was shared, the sheriff's office reported that a reward for information on Cash - still listed as missing at that point - was being offered.

Hundreds of messages offering prayers for Cash's safe return were shared during his time as a missing person. Posts regarding his disappearance were also shared by 11Alive and other outlets.

Authorities said Saturday that he was arrested after making contact with family.

Now, he's neither missing nor wanted. He's in jail.

Danny Lamar Cash

Jackson County Sheriff's Office

