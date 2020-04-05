CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Charleston County Sheriff's Office reports that a teenage boy reported missing has been found and is safe.

Edgar Josmer Martinez-Chavez was reported last seen around 11 a.m. Friday, May 1, at his home on Highway 78 in Ladson, SC.

Martinez-Chavez is described as a 14-year-old Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eyes who stands 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds. He also has a scar on his forehead.

Martinez-Chavez was last seen wearing a black jacket, black jeans, and white Nike sneakers.