Mom arrested weeks after 2 daughters found dead in Florida canal

LAUDERHILL, Fla. — Investigators say a 36-year-old South Florida woman has been arrested weeks after the bodies of her two young daughters were found floating in a canal.
Tinessa Hogan was arrested Tuesday night on two counts of first-degree murder.
The bodies of Destiny Hogan, 9, and Daysha Hogan, 7, were found June 22 floating in a canal in Lauderhill, near Fort Lauderdale.
People living in the area had told investigators that Hogan had offered to baptize people in the canal a day before the girls’ bodies were found. One neighbor said she saw Hogan swimming in the canal with a bible in her hand, CBS Miami reports.
Destiny’s body was spotted on the afternoon of June 22. Hours later, authorities found her sister’s body nearby.
Anyone with information about Tinessa, Daysha and Destiny Hogan is asked to contact the Lauderhill Police Department at 954-497-4700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).
