Bodies of mother, twin infants found in car submerged in Georgia pond

An autopsy has been scheduled at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's lab this week.

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Authorities are trying to determine exactly what happened that led to a woman and two babies being found dead beneath the waves of an east Georgia lake on Friday.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen identified 25-year-old Shaquia Philpot and twin 10-month-olds Cassius and Caysen Williams as the victims found when crews investigated a submerged vehicle in Augusta around 8 p.m. that day. Philpot was confirmed to be the mother of the infants.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office elaborated that the bodies were found in the 1800 block of Lock and Dam Road in Mayor's Pond. The sheriff's office assisted the Augusta Fire Department with the call.

The vehicle was first found by someone who was attempting to fish in the area.

The coroner's office and the sheriff's office criminal investigations division have since taken over the investigation. No additional details on how the three ended up in the lake have been released.

At this time, the bodies of the three victims have been sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for autopsy.