NAPLES, Fla — Officials say at least seven homes and 23 other structures have been destroyed by a massive wildfire that continues to burn in southwest Florida.

Greater Naples Fire Rescue District Chief Kingman Schuldt said during a news conference Friday that workers were surveying the area east of Naples.

Florida Forest Service incident commander John Kern said the 8,663-acre wildfire was about 40% contained.

Several wildfires had been reported Wednesday afternoon in Collier County near the western end of a toll section of Interstate 75 called Alligator Alley, but they later combined into one big fire.

Officials said they’re still trying to determine the cause.

