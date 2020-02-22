GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Gainesville Police said a hospice nurse wanted for allegedly forging more than $75,000 in prescriptions was arrested on Friday.

Investigators said that 53-year-old Roseanne Brandsma of Murrayville was apprehended without incident after she was recognized by a citizen at a bank in the 300 block of Green Street in Gainesville at about 12:45 p.m.

Brandsma was wanted on 48 counts of unauthorized distribution of controlled substances and 48 counts of computer forgery. She is accused of falsifying the prescriptions while providing hospice care to patients in Gainesville.

Police have not confirmed whether Brandsma had illegally obtained the narcotics to sell or if they were for personal use.

Investigators said their probe began in December 2019 when police were notified of a 2017 prescription fraud case that took place over the course of seven months.

Kindred Hospice had reported a prescription forgery involving a registered nurse they had previously employed, police said.

The police investigation indicated that Brandsma was using the computer system at Kindred Hospice to falsify prescriptions and deleting the records once they had been filled.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, police said.

Brandsma was taken to the Hall County Jail.

