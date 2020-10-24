More than $187M in drugs offloaded at Florida ports by the Coast Guard in October alone

It's been a busy month for Coast Guard crew members, to say the least.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — October was a busy month for U.S. Coast Guard crews working narcotics missions on the open seas.

The U.S. Southeast District reports that in a span of 23 days across five ships, Coast Guard crewmembers intercepted more than $187 million worth of drugs were offloaded in Florida.

If you need an idea of what that looks like, well the Coast Guard said 8,810 pounds of cocaine, 4,500 pounds of marijuana, and 430 gallons of liquid cocaine made that total.

"Crews worked hard facilitating narcotic offloads in District 7 for various cutter crews homeported across the country. These offloads stopped more than $187 million worth of narcotics from coming into the maritime domain," the district wrote on Twitter.

Here's what each ship is responsible for bringing in:

Cutter Venturous, St. Pete: Offloaded more than 540 pounds of cocaine worth an estimated $9.3 million.

Cutter Dauntless, Pensacola: Offloaded more than 3,500 pounds of cocaine worth an estimated $61 million.

Cutter Valiant, Jacksonville: Offloaded more than 1,600 pounds of cocaine worth an estimated $27 million.

Cutter Escanaba, Boston: Offloaded more than 3,100 pounds of cocaine and 430 gallons of liquid cocaine worth an estimated $85.9 million.

Cutter Thetis Key West: Offloaded more than 70 pounds of cocaine and 4,500 of marijuana worth an estimated $8.8 million.

