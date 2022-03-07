It's official! Cruises will set sail out of Jacksonville in March

Carnival Ecstasy will resume sailing from Jacksonville on March 7, 2022.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you've been looking to take a cruise out of Jacksonville, you'll be able to starting next year!

Carnival Ecstasy will resume sailing from Jacksonville on March 7, 2022, according to a tweet from JAXPORT.

Carnival is following CDC guidance and requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccinations for most passengers prior to sailing from ports along the Atlantic. Unvaccinated guests sailing on a ship departing from Florida must show proof of travel insurance coverage during check-in.



Carnival announced back in September that the restart of sailing for five ships operating out of U.S. home ports will be moved to 2022, which includes the Carnival Ecstasy.

In July 2020, it seemed as if cruises were going to be sailing again, with the company selling cabins for an Oct. 1. 2020 launch. However, the no sail order was once again extended by the CDC in mid-July which put a damper on people's plans for embarkation.

Since then, the CDC has released several phases of the framework for conditional sailing order, including the recommendation to have all passengers vaccinated prior to sailing.

However, there has been ongoing debate as Florida Gov. DeSantis signed a law banning proof of vaccination or 'vaccine passports' back in May.

"In Florida, your personal choice regarding vaccinations will be protected and no business or government entity will be able to deny you services based on your decision," said DeSantis.

Despite the ongoing legal feud between DeSantis and the cruise industry, it appears there will be some cruises departing from Florida as early as November.