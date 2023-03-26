'A painful void': Florida deputy dies days after serious head injury during off-duty training

In a statement to the sheriff's office, the family of Michael Milmerstadt said that he will be remembered as a person who loved his family, work and colleagues.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A deputy with the Orange County Sheriff's Office has died days after suffering a serious head injury during an off-duty training incident, authorities say.

On Monday, Michael Milmerstadt was training at a gym when he suffered a serious head injury, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. He was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

Deputies say Milmerstadt had bad headaches from a serious brain injury at the hospital.

On Thursday evening, the sheriff's office announced that the deputy's family had said goodbye. Milmerstadt remained on life support to "provide a chance at life to others through organ donation."

"Mike loved his family, friends, his work, his colleagues - and he loved Mixed Martial Arts," the sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook post Friday. "His dedication to all of those things made him a great husband, father, friend, deputy and fighter."

In a statement from the sheriff's office on Sunday, Milmerstadt's family said that he will be remembered as a person who loved his family, work and colleagues.

"We are devastated that despite all of our prayers, nothing could be done to save Mike," the statement read. "Mike is an amazing, father, husband, son, friend and deputy. Nothing made him happier than being with his wife Melanie and their boys.

"We know he’s been fighting all week in the most important bout of his life. His departure leaves a painful void that can never be filled. We want to thank Mike’s colleagues at the Orange County Sheriff’s Office for wrapping their arms around our entire family, and holding us tight as we made our way through this devastating journey."

The sheriff's office confirmed in a Facebook post Sunday evening that Milmerstadt's organ donation process was completed and loved ones are preparing to lay the deputy to rest.

