PEMBROKE PINES, Fla — Video from a Ring doorbell shows the moment on Monday a small plane crashed into an SUV in a Broward County neighborhood.
It happened near the North Perry Airport located by the intersection of SW. 72nd Avenue and SW. 13th Street in Pembroke Pines, CBS Miami reports.
Firefighters went racing to the scene and sprayed foam on the wreckage.
The TV station reports the plane hit a car in the street near the airport as it went down. A woman and child who were inside the car were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Two people on board the plane at the time of the crash were killed, according to CBS Miami. CBS Miami also reported a young boy who was inside the SUV at the time of the crash later died at the hospital.
Local television station WPLG reports, citing the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane was a single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza that had taken off from the airport around 3 p.m.
