There appears to be positive news for a north Georgia sheriff's deputy who was hospitalized after a routine medical procedure and is fighting for her life.

Last month, deputy Cassie Defoor was having her pacemaker adjusted when her aorta formed a tear and caused massive bleeding. She was forced to undergo emergency surgery, but the procedure left her in a medically-induced coma. Since then, she's been under the care of Wellstar Kennestone.

The 30-year-old's recovery has been full of some improvements and setbacks. Just a week ago, MRI results for her showed damage throughout her brain. But, the latest update for Defoor seems to be positive.

ORIGINAL STORY: Pickens County Deputy fights to stay alive after procedure leaves her in coma

In an update on Facebook, the Pickens County Sheriff's Office said that though she is still in a medically fragile state, Deputy Defoor is showing signs of improvement.

"She has been moved to a new room because she has grown more stable," the sheriff's office said. "She has grown more active and responsive."

However, there has been a minor setback, too - Defoor is back on a ventilator due to fluid buildup in her lungs.

Despite that, the sheriff's office said doctors and family remain optimistic.

MORE: Pickens Co. deputy shows signs of improvement while fighting for life on ventilator

"Cassie’s condition is still being watched closely and everyone has grown more hopeful as her responsiveness has increased," the sheriff's office said. "She does still have a long road of recovery ahead."

The 30-year-old deputy has had a pacemaker since she was 20 years old. It's helped to keep her going strong, in spite of a congenital heart defect.

The sheriff's finished their update by asking for the community to continue lifting Defoor up in their thoughts and prayers.

A GoFundMe page was established by the Sheriff's Auxiliary Unit of the Pickens County Sheriff's Office, which helps to provide assistance as well as moral support for law enforcement officers and their families. The Sheriff's Auxiliary is a 501c3 non-profit organization.