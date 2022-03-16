Rare snake found dead at Florida state park after eating centipede

Both the snake and centipede will be sent to the Florida Museum of Natural History collection, according to FWC.

KEY LARGO, Fla. — A rare snake native to Florida was found dead at one South Florida state park, according to wildlife officials.

The rim rock crowned snake is a state-threatened species typically found in the pine Rockland and hammock habitats in eastern Miami-Dade County and the Keys. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, this particular snake was discovered Tuesday morning at John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park in Key Largo.

FWC says a park visitor saw the snake on the trail with a centipede sticking out of its mouth. It's not clear why the snake died, but wildlife officials says "snakes are usually immune to the venom of centipedes, whose bites are painful to humans, but something went wrong during this encounter."

