Life-saving reunion after Florida man lands plane with no experience

A pilot had a medical emergency and one passenger on board hopped in his seat to land the plane safely.

Example video title will go here for this video

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's being called a remarkable landing. A Florida man with no flying experience was able to land a plane in an emergency situation.

The story went national as many are in awe of his bravery after the emergency landing on May 10th. Thursday morning, most of the people involved were able to reunite for the first time.

Kenneth Allen was the original pilot flying the plane from the Bahamas to Fort Pierce. During that flight, Allen started feeling sick.

"I remember telling Russ and Darren that I didn't feel well. My head was pounding and I was seeing blue lights sparkling through," Allen explained.

Russ Frank and Darren Harrison were the two passengers on board the single-engine Cessna 208.

Harrison hopped in the pilot seat once Allen became unresponsive and took control of the plane. Neither passenger has any flying experience. The three men were about 12,000 feet in the air and 60 miles offshore.

"I want to first and foremost thank God for also being a passenger on that flight," Frank said.

Frank sat in the copilot seat as Harrison took control of the pilot's seat.

With the help of an air traffic control worker, the plane landed safely at Palm Beach International Airport on May 10.

"When that event happened it felt very emotional that I could help them," Robert Morgan, the air traffic controller who helped them land said.

Thursday morning most of the people involved met in person for the first time.

Emergency room doctors were at the news conference and explained the severity of Allen's condition. "I told Mr. Allen, you're not having a stroke, you're actually having an aorta dissection and it's so much worse," the emergency room doctor, Kyle Gerakopoulos explained.

Allen underwent surgery and has since been doing well since. His surgeon said he is expected to be OK as he continues to recover.

Allen thanked everyone involved that day. "I just want to thank everybody and I am very happy to be here," he said.