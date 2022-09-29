Ride damage, flooding at Universal Orlando reported during Tropical Storm Ian

"Dinosaurs escaping during a hurricane is *literally* the plot of Jurassic Park," tweeted Philip Rossman-Reich.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports of flooding near Universal Orlando and damage to rides are coming in amid heavy rainfall and wind from Tropical Storm Ian.

Jeff Allen of News13 reports that the entrance to the Double Tree by Hilton hotel at Universal Studios is completely submerged.

"Those cars across Major Blvd used to be working cars, likely not anymore,"he tweeted.

Additionally, several photos are circulating of damage to the Jurassic Park ride.

The damage has not been confirmed by the park, but First Coast News has reached out for a statement.

"Dinosaurs escaping during a hurricane is *literally* the plot of Jurassic Park," tweeted Philip Rossman-Reich.

Both Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort announced Tuesday that their theme parks and water parks will be closed on Wednesday, Sept. 28, and Thursday, Sept. 29.

The closures include Disney Springs and Universal CityWalk.