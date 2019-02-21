ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — The Rockdale County community is in mourning after a firefighter died in an accident.

Officials said Robert Alexander Sewell III was on his way to work earlier this morning when his car wrecked. Rockdale County Fire officials said Sewell was on a special assignment and had been working to recruit new firefighters for the county before his death.

In a statement, Fire Chief Dan Morgan said, “Robert Sewell was an asset to the department and a natural leader, he will be missed.”

Deputy Chief of Administration Marian McDaniel agreed, saying, “Mr. Sewell brought value to our training department. He was an asset that will be missed by all of us at Rockdale Fire.”

Rockdale County Fire Rescue said they will be assisting Sewell's family "in every way possible."

No funeral arrangements have been made by the family, yet.

"Please keep the family and Rockdale County Fire Rescue personnel in your thoughts and prayers," the fire department continued.