GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. — Georgetown County deputies are searching for an 84-year-old Pawleys Island area man who has been missing since approximately noon Monday.

Deputies say Jimmy McCants has gray hair, blue eyes, stands 6-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs around 145 pounds.

McCants was last seen in Pawleys Island at approximately noon Monday when he told his wife he going to run some errands.

His silver Ford Explorer was found parked between the bridges on U.S. Highway 17 north of Georgetown around 6 p.m.

Units are searching the area and deputies are checking local hotels and stores for him.

Georgetown County Sheriff's Office



Midway Fire Rescue has joined the search, using thermal imaging equipment on the ground. A Coast Guard helicopter is flying over the area with its own thermal imaging equipment. Midway and the U.S. Coast Guard have boats in the water.



If you see McCants or have any information that may be helpful in the search for him, deputies ask you to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s office at (843) 546-5102.