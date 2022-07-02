A woman jumped off a boat in the Florida Keys. When she surfaced, she had a shark bite

The woman was airlifted to a hospital in Miami, Monroe County Fire Rescue said.

SUMMERLAND KEY, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated report.

A woman jumped off a boat on Summerland Key Wednesday afternoon and surfaced with a large laceration, Monroe County Fire Rescue wrote in a Facebook post.

The cause of the laceration is a threat that every swimmer fears: A shark.

MCFR says those aboard the boat applied pressure and a tourniquet, stopping more bleeding until first responders could arrive.

The woman was taken to the Summerland Key airport and airlifted to a Miami hospital, MCFR said. She was able to receive blood transfusions onboard the helicopter, which helped to stabilize her condition.

The Miami hospital confirmed that the injury was a shark bite.

A 17-year-old girl named Addison Bethea was also bitten by a shark Thursday.

This incident occured on Keaton Beach in Taylor County Thursday, the Taylor County Sheriff's Office said.

That incident also involved a bite to the leg: Bethea was bitten on the right thigh.

She is undergoing multiple surgeries, according to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare, with her second surgery scheduled for Saturday.