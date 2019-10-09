STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — DeKalb County officials say more than 200,000 gallons of sewage was discharged into Snapfinger Creek.

The incident was first reported by a resident on Friday who lives near the Stone Mountain-area waterway, off South Indian Creek Drive.

On Saturday, DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management crews responded to the area and documented that an estimated 217,800 gallons leaked due to structural damage in a 30-inch diameter pipe across the creek.

Crews stopped the spill by installing temporary bypass pumps, which will be in place until the damaged section of the pipe is replaced, officials told 11Alive.

Customers in the affected area were notified of the spill by the Nextdoor social networking service and by signs placed in the area, they said.

As with all major spills, the department will monitor the creek for 12 months for stream water quality.

