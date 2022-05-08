South Carolina teen rescued from 40 feet below in well

Despite a major fall, first-responders didn't believe the boy's injuries were life-threatening.

GAFFNEY, S.C. — Authorities say a teen is recovering after he plummeted roughly 40 feet and became trapped in a well on Saturday.

The incident occurred in Gaffney, South Carolina just before 8 p.m. near Pacolet Highway. City fire officials said that the 14-year-old victim was "treading water" in the well but was able to hold onto pipes to keep himself above water. Arriving crews were able to speak to the boy as they began to set up a very specialized rescue plan.

Fire officials said a firefighter was lowered into the well and was able to get the teen out at about 8:25 p.m. without any issues. While the teen was taken to the hospital, these first responders said his injuries didn't appear to be life-threatening.