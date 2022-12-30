SpaceX launches first rocket of the year from Cape Canaveral

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — All eyes were on the sky Tuesday for the first SpaceX launch of 2023.
Falcon 9’s launch of the Transporter-6 mission from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida was successful.
The first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched GPS III-3, Turksat 5A, Transporter-2, Intelsat G-33/G-34 and 10 Starlink missions.
Following stage separation, Falcon 9 will land on Landing Zone 1 (LZ-1) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
Transporter-6 is SpaceX’s sixth dedicated smallsat rideshare mission.