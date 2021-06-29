Florida judge accepts plea deal for Super Bowl LV streaker

Yuri Andrade and another man will serve 12 months of probation, complete 100 community service hours and write a letter of apology to the National Football League.

TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida judge has accepted the plea deals of two men accused of running onto the field during Super Bowl LV in February.

Luis Cartaya, an attorney for Yuri Andrade and Douglas Schaffer, told a Hillsborough County circuit judge during a video conference hearing that an agreement with prosecutors to plead guilty to misdemeanor trespassing charges at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium.

In exchange, the men will serve 12 months of probation, complete 100 community service hours and write a letter of apology to the National Football League.

Before completing his sentencing, the judge told Andrade that he did not find the stunt amusing, saying it exposed people to injury. Andrade responded with "no more streaking."

With the world watching, Andrade scampered onto the field on Feb. 7 in the fourth quarter of the championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs. Andrade was wearing shorts and a pink leotard or swimsuit. He was eventually tackled and removed from the stadium.

Andrade previously told the Tampa Bay Times that he and Schaffer had studied stadium schematics, made maps of escape routes and scrutinized similar stunts that had failed, before attending the big game. He said Schaffer actually ran onto the field first, distracting security officers, before Andrade began his run.

Andrade said he and Schaffer planned the gag with another man, a social media personality who runs an adult website that was written on the front of Andrade’s pink outfit.