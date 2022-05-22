x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Regional

Swimmer drowns at popular waterfall in North Carolina

Elk River Falls, in the Pisgah National Forest, has been the scene of multiple drownings in recent years.
Credit: Pixabay

LINVILLE, N.C. — A 53-year-old man has died after drowning at a popular waterfall in western North Carolina.

The Linville Volunteer Fire Department said it received a call late Friday morning about a missing swimmer at Elk River Falls. WJHL-TV in Johnson City, Tennessee reported that the victim was 53-year-old Philip D. Williams. 

Elk River Falls, in the Pisgah National Forest, has been the scene of multiple drownings in recent years. During the rescue and recovery efforts Friday, a diver with the fire department suffered a medical emergency and was taken by helicopter to the hospital. 

The diver is expected to make a full recovery.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Bourbon and Beards fundraiser at Macon Cannonball House