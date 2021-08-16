Tattnall County senior dies after battle with COVID-19

According to family, he became sick with COVID-19 before the start of the school year and never recovered.

TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Tattnall County community in southeast Georgia is mourning the loss of a high school senior due to COVID-19.

According to his obituary, 18-year-old Brandon Marsh died Saturday, Aug. 7, in Savannah.

“Brandon lost his brave battle due to Covid, but not without leaving an impact on every loved one he left behind with his brilliant mind and gentle soul,” says the obituary.

His family confirmed to Savannah CBS-affiliate WTOC that he fell ill before the start of his senior year, and that his mother is also battling COVID-19 after losing her fiancé to the virus.

“They had me suit back up. I was gonna step back in to tell him I love him just whatever else and soon as I stepped back in he went into cardiac arrest. I had asked them to do everything they can to keep him,” Sherry Marsh told WTOC.

She says her son and fiancé, Jackie, were not vaccinated and she wants people to take the pandemic seriously.

“Get the vaccine. Get it. Wear your mask. Wash your hands. Stay out of public,” she said. “It’s hitting hard and it’s hitting fast and it’s different with every single person.”