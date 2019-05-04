ORLANDO, Fla. — Train service to Walt Disney World from South Florida is in the works, and someday it may be possible to travel by rail to the park from Tampa.

Virgin Trains President Patrick Goddard said Thursday that he expects construction to start "imminently" from the Orlando airport to the resort, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Goddard was touring the Miami station with Virgin founder Richard Branson.

Goddard said the company, formerly known as Brightline, signed a letter of intent with Disney last year.

Virgin Trains is pursuing a rail link between Tampa and Orlando. In November, the Florida Department of Transportation's Selection Committee agreed to move forward in negotiating a lease agreement with the train company for rights of way to the rail line.

If that comes to pass, riders could take the train between Walt Disney World and the Tampa Bay area.

