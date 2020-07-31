Truck of missing Georgia mom, whose toddler was found wandering alone, recovered in Miami area

Police found 21-year-old Leila Cavett's truck, Wednesday, in Hollywood, Florida.

NBC Miami reports that police found Leila Cavett's truck, Wednesday, in Hollywood, Florida. The city is located between Fort Lauderdale and Miami.

Cavett, police said, was last seen before her disappearance driving the truck - a mid-to-late 90s white Chevy Silverado 3500, with a red or maroon tailgate and a “Baby on Board” sign.

Authorities said the 21-year-old mother's toddler was found wandering alone Sunday, wearing only a T-shirt and a diaper. A woman who lived in the apartment nearby saw the 2-year-old boy by himself and waited with the boy.

Police were later able to identify the toddler as Cavett's son, Kamdyn Cavett Arnold. Cavett's sisters drove from Alabama where they live to help provide investigators any help they could in the case.

NBC Miami reports Cavett's sisters met with detectives Wednesday at the Miramar Police Department to learn more about the case, which is now being led by Hollywood Police. They said, though they are reassured that their 2-year-old nephew is OK, they are stumped by the 21-year-old's disappearance

“It is definitely out of character for her to be in Florida," Lewis said.

Authorities said Cavett lives north Atlanta, while the rest of the family lives in Jasper, Alabama - northwest of Birmingham and nearly 800 miles from Miramar. Family said they don't know why she would have been in Florida, because she had no known ties there.

“We’re in Alabama. She lives in Georgia. If it’s not those two states, we don’t understand why she would be here, for sure," Lewis told NBC 6.