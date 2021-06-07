Researches say their findings have led them to believe they've uncovered artifacts belonging to the community of Saraby.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Archeologists with the University of North Florida are fairly certain they've located a lost indigenous community that once existed in northeast Florida.

Researches say their findings have led them to believe they've uncovered artifacts belonging to the community of Saraby, a settlement that's been mentioned by both French and Spanish historical documents that date back to the 1560s. No one has been able to discover the settlement until now.

The indigenous pottery that was discovered, along with other European artifacts as well as cartographic map evidence, made it quite clear that the location was the late 16th-century Mocama settlement, according to the archeologists.

The researchers say on top of the artifact finds, they are currently searching for evidence of any houses or architecture.

The team is hoping to confirm their discovery of Sarabay by finding evidence of homes and public structures. The excavation project will continue over the next three years.

