Video: Marine deputies jump on flame-engulfed boat to save unresponsive man

STUART, Fla. — A Sunday evening turned hectic as a marine deputy jumped onto a boat on fire to rescue a man onboard.

Video from a home security camera shows the intense moments when Deputy Buddy Sprott and Deputy Dan Hill from the Martin County Sheriff's Office jumped onto a burning boat.

They were trying to save a man who was apparently unconscious on his boat in the Manatee Pocket near Pirates Cove, a Facebook post from the sheriff's office explains.

The deputies are seen in the video working to pull the man from the flames just seconds before the boat explodes.

According to the post, they managed to successfully get the man off the boat before the flames grew larger. He was taken to a hospital and no deputies were injured.

The agency says the heat was so intense "that part of the MCSO Marine vessel melted."